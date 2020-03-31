We are being reminded daily about the state of the world we live in and the pandemic effects of a virus that has literally put a stop to most daily business.
People are commanded to stay inside and venture out only for minimal essential needs and to practice safety by not coming into contact with large crowds or others for health reasons.
I have been reminded more than once about King David, who has some major discrepancies, but yet he is known for having a heart for God. And Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt; yet in anger he hit the rock instead of speaking to it as commanded by God. He led them out into the promised land, but because of his actions he was not permitted to enter in.
Abraham was led into a place he knew not where he was going but trusted God’s leading.
Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego trusted God would be with them in a life-or-death situation. Daniel was put into the lions den and was not harmed.
In these great examples of followers of the most High God we can see that they had faith and trust in God no matter what perils came their way. They knew somehow God would bring them through in victory.
So we as children of God who are dealing with life in a form that is not normal need to just focus on the word of God because this is His world and He will be taking care of it and everything in it in His time.
Faith is being renewed, strengthened and added to as we encounter this pandemic virus season. Also some are choosing not to follow in faith, but that is still a choice.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.