We all are born with the desire to belong somewhere and to someone. It is not a place or person that you have chosen that counts. It is the love and will of the Father that has created you.
You are special in so many ways. We are unique and divinely positioned here to fulfill a specific purpose and connection. We are connected to a much larger plan than even we can fathom.
This plan was created in the very beginning. We don’t even know our own full potential, but as we live and make our way in this world, we discover many things about ourselves and others.
We need to know that we have a place whether it is permanent or temporary. This place is a place of feeling connected and established. Connected to the surroundings and established in a way that says we matter and we are part of the overall outcome.
Knowing who you are and what you can bring to the table is a very satisfying feeling, and feeling this way gives us a reason to commit or not commit to the happenings around us. Either you’re in or out.
Sometimes you may feel the connections, and sometimes you feel the disconnect. Knowing your inward person is part of developing your strengths and weaknesses. You are important, and you are needed.
Everyone should know themselves truthfully and in this being authentic as a true committed person to your belief and your understanding of the people and places you call your own. The place that makes you feel connected and the people that make you feel authentic.
A place in life to call your own sometimes anchors you and causes your life to be full and balanced. This is what people need to see more of, fulfillment and balance. Do you have a place to call your own?
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.