I am paying close attention to the time that we are living in and comparing it to what the Bible says will happen. It is all taking place just as He said it would.
What are we to do? And how should we proceed daily?
I am sure if you read your Bible and study His promises you will be guided in the direction necessary to be part of the prophesy.
Watchers on the wall are the sold-out Christians who make an impact on others’ lives by the way they live their life. If you are wondering who they are, just think of someone you have met who is just a little peculiar in thought process and speech.
People in our lives are there for a reason, and the degree in which they impact your life depends on how well thought out you have made decisions about topics in your life. People can be great influencers for both good and evil. It is up to you to determine if they are meant to be in your life as your encouragement.
Make sure to ask questions and think about how you desire your life to be and who you will allow to influence it. Not everyone will be happy that you are a watcher, but other watchers will be encouraged by your obedience to God’s words and promises.
Watchers are becoming more prevalent as the day approaches for the Lord’s mighty return. If you are a watcher, I am pleased to be a part of your spiritual growth. And this path that we take leads us in the presence of Him who sent us.
Watchers on the wall are boundary providers to encourage us to be in our place and doing what God designed you to do for His glory.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.