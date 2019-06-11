When will we seek understanding?
If we believe what our lifestyle professes, when will we seek to understand the true meaning of this life on earth and the coming life of eternity?
Everyone shall come to the realization that their life actions come with the need to explain it and the need to understand it.
There will come times in our lives when we must acknowledge the paths and choices we have made. This is our time to confess, repent and ask for the leading of the Holy Spirit.
In asking, God always answers and shows us how to walk in His anointing. By doing His will, your life brings Him the glory and places you in His family of obedience.
If God be glorified, then you will most assuredly find understanding if you are willing to trust His decisions.
Always be willing to trust God’s guidance and His outcomes. It will require lots of opportunities to come your way because practice makes perfect.
Seeking requires your willingness to make an effort to do something, and in doing something you will be actively seeking to understand your part in this life.
Holy Spirit is always leading and preparing the way. Trust His Spirit as the leading force and supply in your life. This gives your life a sense of peace.
Live your life in such a way as to compel others to seek to want to understand that Christ is our example that we choose to follow. And follow His way as close as you can. The closer you are to Him, the better you understand.
Today is a perfect day to seek and to find understanding.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.