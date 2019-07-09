In peaceful times be sure to avail yourself to get rest. Physical, mentally and spiritually, peace is sweet and always needed to continue moving forward.
In those times, allow yourself to revisit other memories of times you experienced the same peaceful feelings of comfort and peace. Let this memory refresh you and strengthen your inner spirit.
Just as important as continuing to move forward is the time to take a rest from all activity. I love times of fast pace and productivity, but I enjoy the times of peace and stillness as well — times I use to collect myself and be refreshed and refined to allow myself some more time of challenge and change.
The peaceful time is important to check the path I’m on and if I am being obedient to the Holy Spirit, Who leads me. Peaceful times are required to allow the physical body to regenerate and allow the body to strengthen itself to be able to continue the process of causing change to happen.
Change is not the enemy. Idleness is more the enemy. It acts as a stumbling block to many who have chosen to be inactive. Being inactive is a choice that has been tolerated. Appearing to be OK is not being truthful to yourself.
So let’s get moving so even when we have times of peacefulness we can enjoy it and let it help us to be in the mindset of resting before we begin the next challenge.
Peacefulness can be in reading, singing, eating delicious foods, traveling and letting your peaceful environment calm your body and allowing that time to commune with the Lord because He is your most important relationship. Time spent with Him is always sweet.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.