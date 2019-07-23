In this world you are guaranteed one thing. You will have to make a choice about living your best in your life space that is connected to others.
Please allow time for growth in all things that will affect your life.
We don’t always get it right the first time, but time will allow us the opportunity to redirect our first choices. And in doing this you allow yourself growth opportunities that are examples for those who watch your life to know that you are committed to transform your life space that will ultimately influence the watchers.
Opposite reactions can be life changing going from self-perspective to a more others-related perspective. Other people’s perspective can cause us to stop and think things through a little deeper than our initial self perspective.
When issues arise, we need to have a specific way of dealing with them. A plan of action pre-established to make the decision process more specific and productive to the outcome.
Life does change, and we are subject to respond to all changes. How we respond is a direct sign of our faith level.
But know this: Trial and error will happen for a while, so learn something from every decision that you make and grow with maturity in mind. Do not just exist and take up space, but purposefully be confident in the way you have chosen to handle your life.
All in all, be kind to yourself and loving to others; growing in wisdom and understanding; helping those in need along your journey and teaching others to value themselves and their contributions to others. All of our influences are needed for society to grow and prosper. You are important.
“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom; and with all thy getting get understanding” Proverbs 4:7
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.