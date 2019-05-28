If there is one thing I know for sure, it is people need the Lord.
We search our whole lives for things and stuff. What a sad thing to realize at the end of life that you searched long and hard for things that have no eternal meaning. When what you really and always needed was the Lord God Almighty.
I have searched and searched for many things in life, but nothing moves me like serving God and knowing that He loves me unconditionally. And because I know this, I have faith that my life counts and that because the Lord is over my life I am blessed going and coming.
I can proclaim His mightiness and be bold in my walk. Evidence is in the way life unfolds around you. I look and I see; I listen and I hear; I speak and I move mountains because of the Lord God Almighty.
People need the Lord. Now is the appointed time, my friends. Be encouraged.
Don’t wait till you draw near the end. The chances are you will miss it. You will stand before Him and answer the question, “What did you do with my word?”
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a periodic column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.