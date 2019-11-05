For God speaketh once, yea twice, yet man perceiveth not.
In a dream, in a vision of the night, when deep sleep falleth upon men, in slumberings upon the bed; then He openeth the ears of men, and sealeth their instruction.
You have not been left without a plan for your life or a purpose to be fulfilled in this world. He speaks to us even in our sleep and seals our instructions. You have the answers you need even before you knew you needed them.
Dreams are just as important to us as verbal communication. For when He cannot get your attention while you are awake He may speak to you in your sleep while you rest. Be assured that He will seal the instructions in your memory.
Time and time again we sleep and awake not fully understanding the dream we had, but we can be assured the answer is still active in our memory and will be made clear in the time that it is needed.
For God speaks to us on many occasions, and we don’t always hear what He is saying. So in visions at night or in deep sleep He opens our ears and seals the instructions within our memory.
God is always speaking to us all, but not all listen the first, second or maybe even the third time. Eventually you hear and respond.
He has sealed within you all the answers you will need throughout your life. Learning to trust Him and following your path is a life-long journey. This journey has been predestined before your conception. But once you are born physically, your personal spiritual journey begins as well. Some will listen and follow, and others will choose not to listen and follow.
So dream sweet dreams and listen for that still small voice that has sealed the instructions in your memory. You can be victorious not in your own power but in the power of the Holy One.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.