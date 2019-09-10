You may not have my testimony, integrity or my work ethic. God has created me.
In the world you will have trials and tribulation, but be of good cheer. The Lord says I have overcome the world. Hope in the Lord has caused a hedge to be built around the believer as long as you believe.
Choosing to believe and trust God is a choice that we all have. Yet so many have not chosen to draw close to it. It keeps us in a vertical relationship with the Lord. Staying vertical is a very important decision.
You cannot have those things that God has given to me, and I cannot have those things that God has given to you. I have chosen to honor what God has placed in my life. Individually we must choose for ourselves to honor those things that God has given to us.
Just believe in what the still, small voice inside you is saying and walk out your own salvation. God has a purpose and a plan for all His children. In spite of how the circumstances in the world are appearing, God has it all taken care of.
I have a testimony, and it is covered by my integrity, and it is manifested in the way I work.
I am who God says I am, and I trust Him that He is leading, guiding, teaching and transforming me into all He created me to be. So do you still have a problem with how God created me?
Psalm 139:14
I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.
My soul knows very well who I am and what God has been trying to get the world to know more about, which is Him and less about circumstances in the world today. We may be in the world but not of the world.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.