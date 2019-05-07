In time we must all develop a desire to make improvements for ourselves and for others. Exposing yourself to different avenues of influence helps to nurture your inner desire to be a part of something that will make an impact on the lives of many.
Inner desires of what God has purposed you to be are something only you can sense and act on. Not all influences are of a godly intervention. You must learn to read the spirits that are constantly trying to invade your soul.
Honesty and integrity are two traits that must be upheld at all times. In determining the authenticity of a person’s character, you must have fruit that remains over a span of time. Having a soul that is habitually authentic about the body it dwells in.
We sometimes lose sight of the path that God has put us on, but if you just stop and ask Him, He will redirect you and place the correct path before you and when He does, get back on it and travel with expectancy of God showing up to travel with you.
Making improvements will require many members to accomplish God’s plan. For no one person is the sole provider for the whole outcome of any plan. What is needed is that we all do our part each and every time.
If I lead, you follow, and if I follow, you must lead. We must work together or symbiotically to make an impact that will inspire more improvements to transpire around us. Man may make plans, but God ultimately directs steps and causes supernatural things to happen.
Important things in life that will remain are those designed and led by God for His glory and His kingdom. God must be the ultimate leader, and you must be the committed follower.
“It’s not about me; it is about God.”
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.