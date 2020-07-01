I wish to write about life and the paths that are endless
“In this world you will have trials and tribulations, but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.” Knowing this comes from the Bible of truth brings me great peace in those times of restless doubt. Restless doubt times are less and less as the human body ages. It begins to look like, “Oh well, if it does it does,” ending with a big sigh.
Life takes on its own spirit that gives us power to accept things more readily and deal with it as our present resources will allow. Learning to grow in this place of present resources allows us to think things over and determine if it is a good choice for this phase of my life, taking life as seriously as you can in your present state of mind and availability of your current resources.
Resources are readily available, and with the right motive and heart can be increased to share with someone else who has the desire to live life and multiply. The people around you need to have an active witness to your life and your purpose in this life.
Some paths are short, which allows for a quick change if necessary. Even paths are comfortable and serve as a resting state. Then there are the up-and-down paths that help build strength and perseverance. This path also causes growth in the physical, emotional and spiritual states.
But the path that is least traveled — there you strive to become the best Christ exemplar you can be and your life is a walking testimony to the world, and this path brings the most challenges, defeats and wins.
Yours, mine, ours, his, hers and theirs — these are the paths that are worthy to walk and make a difference, for these paths are endless.
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a periodic column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.