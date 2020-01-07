What must it take to be a star that shines brightly? I am not sure if I can even come close to explaining what I think it is to be a bright star.
It must take time to consume enough energy to even begin to shine bright. So let’s start at the dimmer side of becoming a star. Just existing and taking up space requires something from you. Becoming comfortable with that position is easy to do. Easy in the sense it doesn’t require much effort and you still can have a life.
Everyone is not meant to be at that stage for their entire life, although some people are. Knowing that you are not one of them requires effort and choices which bring opportunities to grow. You can be your biggest obstacle in preventing growth and your brightness to shine exuberantly.
To be a star that shines at its most brilliant light you must have the Savior as your inner light, then trying to overcome and grow in the path the Holy Spirit has laid out.
And for the brightness to be revealing, you must attract others to the light — the very light that restores your vessel daily. This is how you become a shining star by revealing the light that is within you — shining bright and confident in the powers that are keeping you daily.
You cannot do this on your own or without the Holy Spirit’s power dwelling inside of you. Your existence is only because of the power of God’s anointing on you and your knowing who you are, why you’re and what it is you’re supposed to do in this life.
Four words to help you daily: savior, try, attract and reveal be a star shining bright.
S. Savior
T. Try
A. Attract
R. Reveal
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.