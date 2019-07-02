Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.