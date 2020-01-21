I’ve tried my hand at writing over the years. I really love it. It’s like talking without being interrupted.
My thoughts and feelings are the focus of my conversation. But like everything else in life, sometimes I’m good at it, sometimes I’m not.
So how did I get started? Well, when I went to Rantoul Township High School many of my friends’ dads were in the military, and therefore our friendships were short-lived. Their dads were transferred to Biloxi, Miss.m or Austin, Texas, or some other place they were unwilling to go.
We would promise to write, becoming pen pals for a few years until we lost contact. In those days we had no email, Facebook, Twitter or text. It was just good old pen and paper. Imagine the friends we could have kept in touch with over the years if we had enjoyed those tools of communication the younger generation now has.
My son still connects with a group of friends he has known since kindergarten. If it wasn’t for Facebook and texting, they wouldn’t know about each other’s activities, marriages, children, etc. They see paper and pen as something belonging to the Dark Ages. Not to mention the thought of buying stamps; besides bills can be paid online, so why bother. Ah, but that is “would’ve, could’ve” in the past.
My pen pals would always encourage me to write more letters. I couldn’t imagine why they kept bugging me. Then I found an unsent letter a few years later stuffed, lost in the back of my desk drawer, apparently put there until I could get a stamp. I realized why my friends wanted me to write. The letter was hilarious.
Between the misspelled words, newsy descriptions of the day-to-day school gossip and the activities of their supposed boyfriends, it was a comedy connection to their past life — a way to keep in touch with friends they had to leave until they could make new friends and get new boyfriends.
When I was a junior, my English teacher encouraged the class to enter a short-story contest. I did. My story received an honorable mention. My brother, who was going to SIU at the time, showed his English teacher my entry. He said I needed to see a psychiatrist. It was a scary story. I wonder what he would have said about Stephen King.
As the years went on, I’d try to start a story, a chapter for a book and even dabbled at a few poems, but nothing seemed to grab my interest. I’d show my mother some things that I had done. She would always encourage me to continue. (But who listens to their mother?) I just didn’t have the will or energy to keep at it. Then my mom died.
You know how you always promise yourself that you’ll be there when they pass away, but then you’re not? That was me. My brothers were there, but I wasn’t.
I was devastated. It took me three days to pack, get the kids ready, make plane reservations and arrive at our destination. In the meantime, I wrote a letter to her and sent it to my brothers, trying to explain why I wasn’t there. Father M read it after the funeral mass. He asked if he could use it in one of his sermons, and I said yes. I guess that is when I really started to write.(The things mothers do to get you to listen.)
I have self-published a series called “The Cellomaker.” It is fiction, but I’ve leaned on my experiences as an Air Force brat in Rantoul, my life in the D.C. area, news and my boundless imagination. I dedicated the first book to her. It only seemed right.
J. A. Werner is the self-published author of “The Cellomaker” series and a Rantoul native who now resides in Washington, D.C.