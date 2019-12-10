Quick helped to get boulder
To the editor:
In the Dec. 4 edition of the Rantoul Press was a photograph of a boulder at the Rantoul Historical Museum with Museum President Jim Cheek. The accompanying article (told) about Boulder Design owner Matt Maier donating this boulder at the request of Historical President Jim Cheek.
Even though Jim Cheek and his sister, Kaye Heath, donate many hours each and every month to the development and operation of the museum, in this case the donation by Boulder Design owner Matt Maier was the result of Eldon Quick, a former museum volunteer, contacting Mr. Maier.
This request came about because I had volunteered to build a rock garden and paint the wall on the east side of the museum to make this area more attractive. The addition of a large boulder in the center of the rock garden would greatly enhance the project.
The museum operation is totally dependent on donations to survive. Thus, when I contacted Mr. Maier, it was the understanding that we would not pay for the boulder. Mr. Maier was very understanding and readily agreed that he would provide this boulder without cost to the museum.
This rock garden was designed and built by museum volunteers Jim Desegio and Eldon Quick. This was one of many projects that I have been involved in during this past four years that I was a volunteer.
I was happy that I was able to be a part of the development of this outstanding facility. I urge all Rantoul area residents to take the time to tour the museum. I can assure you that you will be impressed at the size and quality of this Rantoul Historical Museum.
Eldon Quick
Rantoul
Don't forget the lord's tree
To the editor:
People admire a stunning tree at Christmas… and God has a spectacular one.
Several relevant verses: “…who Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree…” 1 Peter 2:24, and “Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us (for it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone who hangs on a tree’)...” Galatians 3:13.
One meaning of the Greek word “xylon” is “cross.” A secondary meaning is “tree,” a more general or generic rendering. In verses referring to Calvary, “tree” is thought to be the better choice because it points back to Deuteronomy 21:23 and God’s curse of one hanged on a tree.
Romans 5 says God surrounded His tree with gifts, additional proof of His love. One of these gifts is a believer’s certainty of salvation: “…God demonstrates His own love toward us in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
Another gift is the deliverance from His wrath: “…having been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from the wrath of God through Him.”
And…. His gift of peace: “Therefore, being justified by faith, we have peace with God, through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
It’s tragic that many people ignore God’s tree. After all, it’s absolutely essential. The Son, being without sin, took mankind’s sin upon Himself and the Father crucified Him. That occasion is the defining event of history because faith in Christ’s substitutionary death as payment for sin, along with belief in His resurrection, is what saves repentant sinners from an eternity in Hell.
Christ’s birth in a dirty Bethlehem stable advanced the joint redemptive plan of Father and Son. And some 33 years later, the promise of Christmas joy became a glorious reality on Resurrection Sunday.
Have a very merry Christmas!
Don Early
Rantoul