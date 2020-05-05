We will miss this year's RTHS awards night
To the editor:
In a normal year my husband and I would be planning to travel to Rantoul on the second Tuesday of May to attend the Rantoul Township High School Awards Night celebration.
With the quarantine restrictions in effect at least until May 1, it seems that trip is in jeopardy. We enjoy the opportunity to support the educators, staff and students of RTHS each year as we attend to present the John and Dorothy Schettler Scholarship to a deserving senior. It is one of the varied awards presented to an array of deserving students.
This annual trip has many perks. We get to see great people, meet an outstanding young person, have dinner at Monical’s and check up on old haunts. The statement has been made that you can’t go home again. Home has changed in many respects, but the time-honored vitality, fellowship and quality of life remain in Rantoul.
I would be remiss if I did not mention Julie Kavanagh, guidance counselor at RTHS, for her years of dedication to the students. As the web page states, the vision of the Counseling Department at RTHS: “Our program offers comprehensive planning and guidance services addressing student academic and career goals, as well as personal and social needs. We work to give students the opportunities to acquire the educational and social competencies necessary for their growth toward lifelong success and effective, responsible citizenship for a diverse and changing world.”
Ms. Kavanaugh embodies this vision. We congratulate her as she “graduates”/retires this year. We look forward to working with those who follow her.
John and I anticipate next year’s awards night with enthusiasm.
Marcia Schettler
and John Wilson
South Euclid, Ohio
Be sure to thank those who perform public service
To the editor:
May 3-9 is Public Service Recognition Week and a time to salute the people who serve our nation. Their presence is felt in every community as they deliver essential services and programs and this year when so many health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, postal service employees, the National Guard and so many others are performing heroically and unselfishly doing their jobs under the threat of becoming ill themselves. Employees of the federal, state, local government and the nonprofit community are committed to work tirelessly to serve the public even with ever changing policies and limited resources and often with little appreciation by recipients of the difficulties of their jobs. Thank a public servant this week and throughout the year.
The local chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association thanks those who have chosen public service as their vocation.
Jerry Townsend
Urbana