A time to reflect on salvation
To the editor:
God doesn’t need countless years of evolution to create life — just a crochet needle and a bit of yarn. Psalm 139 says He simply “knitted together” the delicate parts of our body in the womb. Easy-peasy!
However, saving sinners from hell is another story. That particular project took effort! After all, how can God save rebellious sinners and yet be just and righteous?
According to Isaiah 52, God had a perfect plan and He “bared His holy arm.” That is, He rolled up His sleeve and went to work. Because mankind’s redemption required an appropriate atonement to satisfy God’s perfect justice, His sinless Son agreed to come to earth and die in the place of the guilty.
And at Calvary two criminals were crucified with Jesus, and the Father reached out and revealed their wretched condition to one. That thief’s heart was changed. He ended his blasphemous taunting of Jesus, rebuked his companion and confessed his transgressions: “Do you not even fear God? ... We are receiving what we deserve for our deeds; but this man has done nothing wrong.” And, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”
Our gracious, merciful Savior responded, “Truly I say to you, today you shall be with Me in paradise.”
Imagine the thief’s joy when realizing that God accepts such desperate petitions: “Sorry”…“Please”…“Thank you.”
No weighing of his good and bad works? No purgatory? Although the thief’s last-minute reprieve may seem puzzling, it’s the Father’s plan of salvation. And, like the thief, we can have the reality of peace and assurance when we:
— confess our sins to God and repent
— cry out to Him for mercy
— accept the salvation freely available to those trusting in the death of Jesus Christ as the only recompense for their sin
Happy Easter!
Don Early
Rantoul
Thanks to locals for help during this pandemic
To the editor:
I don’t know if this is anything you’re interested in for the paper, but it is important to me.
I recently had to use our ambulance service for a trip to the hospital, with pneumonia. They were here within 10 minutes; very professional; took good care of me, and I felt safe.
We are so very lucky to have this wonderful service in our community.
Also, many thanks to our relatives and friends for taking care of us during this illness and epidemic. They get our groceries, carry in our meals, get our mail, anything and everything we need.
Also, thanks to a very special friend, Dee Mabry, who comes in every week or whenever I need her. She cleans my house, does my wash — everything. We love all these people.
God bless them.
Ruthanne and Dick Reardon
Potomac