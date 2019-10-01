Board should vote to OK sports complex
To the editor:
I think the new sports complex for Rantoul village is a great idea.
Ms. Sweat is wrong. The sports complex will revive our community and bring good income to us all here in Rantoul. I would like to see an indoor swimming pool also.
We need an indoor swimming pool for our young swimmers that have to travel to Urbana and Champaign to practice and compete.
Mrs. Sweat does not have small children and has no compassion on them.
I vote yes for the sports complex.
Mrs. Laura Brandt
Rantoul
Don’t live life with a closed mind
To the editor:
Closed-mindedness prevents personal growth and the opportunities to examine and understand different perspectives.
It relies on slanted statistics that are cherry-picked by the person to support their own ideas without considering different viewpoints or the personal experiences of others, and there is no reasoning with a closed-minded individual because they’ve already passed judgment on something without fully opening their mind to the possibilities that might be beyond their realm of understanding.
It’s a condition that ultimately stifles relationships and the progression of communities by further building up walls that prevent new ideas and growth to flourish.
Common sense should tell us that a majority would remain silent rather than speak publicly in favor of something that presently remains illegal. Therefore, any public meetings on the subject of recreational cannabis are premature prior to the Jan. 1st legalization, as they only typically provide a stage for the dramatic flair of the closed-minded.
Linda M. Kelley
Rantoul
Why spend money on sports facility?
To the editor:
Why does Rantoul continue to spend future dollars on outdoor sports facilities that lose money or are not worth what they cost?
The golf course continues to lose money, the pickleball court got built for a few “important” people in Rantoul who play the game, and now Rantoul wants to go long on a sports complex that will mostly be financed by bonds?
More debt for taxpayers.
Five months of inclement weather, and if you count the precipitation in October and April, seven months.
Stop the madness. Everybody in charge is at fault for not considering one asset we have always had: Hangars. Just Google “The Hangar Sport and Events Center” in Toronto, Calif. And stop being swayed by the very companies who will profit from doing the work. Byrne and Jones mostly builds outdoor facilities for professional sports and schools with sports programs, not towns of 13,000.
By the way, I am retired, so I would accept the position of economic development director. You could trust me. I don’t need $40,000 that badly.
Alan Ludwig
Rural Rantoul
Thieves steal garden plot vegetables
To the editor:
I would like to start this letter on a positive note.
Thank you, village of Rantoul, for making garden plots available to rent.
Now the not-so-positive. We (my wife and I) rented three plots this year for $55; we tilled the plots, we bought the plants, we fertilized, we weeded. A lot of time, work, and money. Had a very nice garden. Then the plants started to ripen and the vegetables started to disappear.
I don’t know if they think it’s OK and think its a community garden. It’s not. If they know it’s not OK and do it anyway, they are low-life thieves, and I hope they got a real good experience from the ghost peppers.
I would have put up a trail camera, but there is no place to put one. Maybe I’ll ask the village about putting up a pole so a camera can be put up.
I don’t think we will be putting a garden in next year; not worth it if some thief gets the fruits of the labor.
If you are the person or persons and educated enough to read this. I just want you to know that you’re a low-life thief!
Jeff Uhlott
Rantoul