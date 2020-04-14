Our nation has had had it tough before
To the editor:
As we as a society/village, are walking through this COVID-19 and its effects I would like to offer a few thoughts and suggestions.
Though this type of challenge and reaction is new to us, past generations have faced very hard times as well and survived, and we are living proof of their endurance and character.
Here are several suggestions. Take them or leave them, and criticize them if you desire.
First, realize that this situation was unseen by us, but not by God. We are not here by chance. We each have purpose and have been designed to be a blessing to those around us.
Second, take time to read the Bible. It is the most amazing book and brings comfort. If you like poetry, read the Psalms and Proverbs. If you like prophecy read Daniel and Revelation; if you like history/adventure read Judges, 1 and 2 Samuel/Kings, and Acts; if you like stories of mercy, grace, ethics and love, take time to read the Gospels and Romans.
Third, take time to pray for your neighbors, family, friends and governmental leaders. Write a note/text of encouragement to someone.
Fourth, enjoy the extra time with your family, play a game, watch a movie, do a skit, laugh, and eat home-cooked meals together.
Finally, I would say if you do get out of the house for a walk, take a trash bag, wear gloves and pick up some of the trash that has been tossed out of cars along the roads/streets. We need to demonstrate more care of our village and environment. Don’t litter!
Hope is in the air. Enjoy the moments. We have faith, hope, and love because Jesus Christ is risen!
Mark Wilkerson
Rantoul
Tax relief should be addressed due to virus
To the editor:
The city, county and state governments need to address property tax relief for businesses NOT allowed to use their property during the statewide government orders eliminating “non-essential” business operation.
Not only are we not allowed to run our business resulting in zero income, we are being taxed for agencies that are closed and can not serve us or the public.
All closed business owners need to flood our representatives with the need for abatements.
Jack Briere
Rantoul