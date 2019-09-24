Great Forever memories at White Hall
To the editor:
I happened to be browsing around about Chanute Air Force Base and found your article from 2015.
I attended my training at the fire academy in the spring of 1990, and then was assigned to the base fire department until base closure. When we were all said and done, there were about 8-10 of us left at the firehouse when we closed it down.
I remember White Hall and how immense it was. There were no modern fire protection features in the building due to the era in which it was built.
There was a roof fire from roofing operators using a tar pot We had to deploy hundreds of feet of fire hose just to reach the top because there were no stand pipes in the stair wells.
That building was simply the biggest thing I’d ever seen at the time. Lots of memories from the old place. I started my 29-year DOD fire career there, and will always remember it fondly.
Michael Routh
Williamsburg, Va.
Hope Press continues to serve village
To the editor:
I always receive my Presses a couple of weeks late. I learned only last week that The Gazette organization was being sold. That’s sad.
I’ve known so many people there over the years — reporters, photographers and others involved with the company.
I was happy to see your byline on some articles today. I sincerely hope your position is secure. I saw the article on the proposed sports complex. It was well-written and covered all aspects of the project.
I knew good things would happen with Scott Eisenhauer (as administrator).
Working together will help Rantoul regain its stature of its Air Force years. The Rantoul Press is an integral part of all that. I hope the sale won’t change the paper’s role.
My best to you,
Katy Podagrosi
Georgia
Former mayor of Rantoul
Keep pot use out of the public domain
To the editor:
Although “recreational use” of marijuana has been decriminalized in Illinois, it remains a federal crime. Consequently, I have some questions I would like answered.
Will elementary and high school leaders allow school employees to use and/or grow marijuana and still maintain employment?
Which private Rantoul employers will allow employees to use and/or grow marijuana and still maintain employment?
Will the village of Rantoul trustees allow any village employee and especially police, fire and medical personnel to use and/or grow marijuana and still be employed?
Specific individuals are prohibited from marijuana use, are subject to random drug screening, and may lose all benefits if they test positive. If public smoking of marijuana is allowed within the village limits, creating secondary smoke and consequent unintentional inhalation occurs, is the village and any business prepared to assume complete responsibility for lost medical benefits or disability compensation?
The inhalation of marijuana smoke by children is my primary concern. The best solution is to only allow use within a private residence that does not escape the structural confines and only if children are not present.
Doug Rokke
Rural Rantoul
Press erred by not getting both sides
To the editor:
How does county board member Jim Goss’ rant about every county official not of his own political party qualify as objective news?
There is no indication anywhere in this “news” article of an attempt to contact those officials attacked by Goss for their response to his obviously partisan fusillade.
Perhaps Mr. Goss is trying to raise his profile in preparation for a run at some higher office. Or maybe he’s just found his purpose as Mahomet’s loose cannon.
More importantly, the Rantoul Press might want to revisit journalism ethics and best practices. It is sad that my local newspaper chooses to give outsized, unbalanced coverage to the worst cranks in the area.
Chris Powers
Rantoul