To the editor:
Having been professionally involved in the cannabis industry since 2005, and more specifically to the topic at hand, having directly experienced pre- and post-marijuana tax/regulate transitions in seven states thus far, I recognize and understand the fear-based speculative language that is being voiced.
With the intention to provoke thought and encourage discussion, I attest that:
1. Linda Kelley’s advice as written in her article “Don’t live life with a closed mind” is spot on.
2. Speculation and worry equate to praying for what you do not want.
3. People will try marijuana for the first time. Many will find remarkable benefits; some will find that marijuana is not for them.
4. The scale and implications of cannabis tax revenue are so great that they reveal the true colors and authentic intentions of community leaders.
5. If set up appropriately, local cannabis tax revenues can fund significant change in communities, making them even more empowered and independent.
6. Dispensaries are the safest, most-regulated and accountability-held business that a town can welcome — even more so than some already-established businesses.
7. There are three primary consumer demographics utilizing a cannabis dispensary in a population center of 12,000-15,000:
• Newcomers who benefit from the knowledge and high quality from a dispensary.
• Consumers who benefit from the convenience such as elderly and those of limited mobility
• Experienced consumers who stop in for special and unique products.
8. The novelty of legalization is short-lived, and the plant becomes a part of daily life, like drinking water and eating food.
9. It is inappropriate for one to ask or assume why another utilizes cannabis.
10. Cannabis is good medicine, good food and good business.
11. You will be surprised by the friends, family members, fellow parishioners and co-workers who, unbeknownst to you, have been utilizing cannabis prior to tax and regulate.
Wolfe Stauffenberg
Rantoul