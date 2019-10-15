Clarifying why cannabis is good on many fronts
To the editor:
Thank you for sharing my previous letter with your readers.
Your assigned headline “Pot is good food, good medicine and good business” was evidence that a circle back on those points is an opportunity for clarity and to again encourage continued discussion amongst your readers.
Good food. Whilst the entire plant is high in protein — yes even the stems and leaves — whole seed, seed cake/meal (a biproduct of seed pressing) and ground seed (flour) are the highest protein elements of the plant. Check out this article for details: hempgazette.com/industrial-hemp/agricultural-uses-hemp/
Good medicine. In simple terms, everyone, yes even you, knows someone who benefits from the medicinal implications of cannabis, whether the medication is CBD-dominant or THC-dominant, the family and friends of the patient experience the relief as well. I have personally assisted 15 families in Rantoul Township (including village) in their path of understanding cannabis. Here’s an excellent starting point regarding the physiological benefits from a conservative perspective: wikipedia.org/wiki/Lester_Grinspoon
Good business. For a qualified business entity, there is unlimited opportunity to do good business and be a great neighbor in the village. Direct community enrichment and an understanding of the village on every level are two of the six foundational considerations in building/writing successful cannabis/business legislation.
The need for open-hearted, proactive conversation begs for empirical evidence. I call upon those of your readers who utilize the plant in whatever form or fashion, for whatever reason or CBD/THC level, to speak up/out about the plant that has never failed them. I invite them to share their cannabis experience with those whom they greatly respect. And include those whom they love greatest in their ritual.
Thank you for the forum.
Wolfe Stauffenberg
Rantoul
Some queries for the Taco Bell proposal in Rantoul
To the editor:
Taco Bell plans to build a restaurant at West Champaign and Malsbury. I live two doors east.
The zoning is residential, but it is unlikely a house will ever be built. The corner is too busy. Costs for clearing the lot would make it too expensive.
I would like to wave a magic wand and turn it into a green space. Magic wands being in short supply, I am hoping for the best commercial use.
The property was a gas station but is now a used-car lot. It is an eyesore. I will be glad to have it gone.
However, there are quality-of-life issues for neighbors.
Noise: How many hours a day will the drive-thru operate? How far will the sound carry? Light pollution: It is impossible to fully darken bedrooms in my home, even with black-out curtains. Light infiltrates from streetlights in front and businesses to the west. I am sensitive to light. It is difficult for me to sleep.
Litter: This is constant, consisting of plastic bottles, cups, snack packaging, receipts and bags from the restaurants, convenience stores and Walmart.
Sewer: The restaurants are upstream on the sewer line that serves my neighborhood. If restaurants are not diligent about disposal of grease, sewage splatters on my home when the line is cleaned.
Screening: A wood fence borders the south and east sides of the lot. Trees and shrubs planted on my neighbor’s property provide a screen on the east side. I would like additional screening planted on Taco Bell’s side of the fence.
I am asking the zoning commission and village board to investigate and answer these questions and put safeguards in place. There is more at stake than economic development and tax revenue.
Debra Rawlings
Rantoul
Event at farmers market site was special
To the editor:
We want to thank everyone for a fun event last Friday night! There are a few people in particular that helped to make it possible:
• Paula Hopkins and A House of Flowers for their generous donation to help with event costs.
• Janet Brotherton and Lindsey Lane Bridal for the use of the tables and chairs.
• Paul Shields and Shields Equipment for his time in planning, coordinating and working to help us with set up and keeping the lot in shape. He always helps with new ideas and in finding more vendors for our market.
• Kevin Applebee, Tom Wilks, and Willow Pond for providing the beer and wine and taking a chance on a first-time event.
• Our amazing vendors! This market season has been a tough one, and they have stuck with us through and through. They are consistent and work hard to bring great products to Rantoul!
• Denny Long and the Bank of Rantoul for allowing us use of the space.
The Smith and Manka families for coming through last minute and providing the heat lamps.
• United Fuel for helping with fuel for the heat lamps.
• Concrete Inc. for providing the light tower.
• Corduroy and Mid-October for their musical talents!
• The village of Rantoul for use of fencing and trash barrels.
• Rantoul Police Department for their support and care during the event.
• Our market customers! This wouldn’t be possible without your support of small businesses. Thank you for coming out!
We will continue to work hard to bring what we can to Rantoul Farmers Market. We look forward to what’s next! See you in 2020!
Kellie Wahl
On behalf of the Harvest SHOPfest committee