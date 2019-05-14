Program designed to help students be best they can
To the editor:
WEPREP4 SUCCESS (Parents Reinforcing Educational Performance 4 Students Under a Caring Community Excel Smartly & Successfully).
I am a retired teacher and coach for the Rantoul school systems, and I am inviting the parents of students in Rantoul City Schools who have a kindergarten-seventh-grade student to come and hear how we can help all students be the best they can be.
I look forward to meeting and working together at The First United Methodist Church Gathering Place Thursday, May 23, 2019, 6:30 to 7:30.
I am asking you to become part of my village and let me become part of yours.
I made this proposal to the RCS school board in April as I do not want my vision for our students to conflict with any of their programs.
Summer Program New Light Baptist Church. This program will begin on Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:00-11:00 and will meet on Mondays only through July 30th. I am inviting you to be part of our village as we prepare your child with basic skills to enter kindergarten.
Those students entering first grade are encouraged to attend to maintain or improve their skills Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to complete registration.
I don’t have all the answers; however, I am extending my hand to parents who are willing to reach out and take it for the sake of our children. I hope that you will join me on Thursday, May 23rd, at The First United Methodist Church Gathering Place, 6:30-7:30. Let us build this village together for the sake of our children.
Together Everyone Accomplishes More
Respectfully yours,
Margurette Carter
Rantoul
5K/1K event benefitted track team, others
To the editor:
RTHS was very fortunate to partner with our Purple and Gold sponsors for this year’s Rantoul 5K/Kid’s 1K.
We had beautiful weather, and over 70 participants came out to take part in the race. Because of the generosity that so many people showed us, we felt that it would be a great idea if we gave back to our community as well.
Not only will the money raised be able to benefit the athletes of the RTHS track team, but we were able to help the Rantoul Rockets Summer Track Club, the Rantoul Crusaders Special Olympics, the Rantoul Community Service Center and Seek and Find Ministries.
Thanks again to all of our sponsors and people that participated in the race. We are excited to see what 2020 has to offer!”
Mitch Wilson
Rantoul
Rantoul 5K director
Thanks for showing appreciation to RTHS teachers
To the editor:
This past week was Educator Appreciation Week. On Thursday, we had a group from the American Lutheran Church come to the high school and hand deliver some cookies and a note of appreciation to every individual classroom.
From the entire Rantoul Township High School staff, I just wanted to publicly thank this group for taking the time to show our teachers that they are appreciated.
Scott Amerio, superintendent
Rantoul Township High School