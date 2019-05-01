Believes chickens responsible for mouse problem
To the editor:
Remember the chicken ordinance? For SIX households. I really never had any feelings one way or the other until recently. Where do the mice come from?
Straw and hay that is baled in fields the mice live in the fields and in the bales left in the fields until processed. Then the bales are sold for bedding for the chickens which have the mice in them.
Forty-five-plus years in town, same house, never a mouse issue. Now all of a sudden, two months ago mice started. We live next door to a chicken coop house.
My rental house has also had four to five mice. On a farm in the country you have mice; it’s expected. I live in town and have had 14 and counting in the house, not including the one in the bathroom today.
Why do I have to fight these creatures?
Do you live next door to the other five people? Do you have mice problems?
Have you had mice problems? I say five, but one person lives in the country, so he not the problem.
If you want to farm, buy a farm house; live in the country. I love fresh farm eggs. I buy mine from country folks at $2 a dozen.
If you want to discuss this with me, feel free to stop by Doc’s Auto Service.
FYI: The gestation period for a mouse is about 19–21 days, and they give birth to a litter of three to 14 young (average six to eight). One female can have five to 10 litters per year, so the mouse population can increase very quickly.
Breeding occurs throughout the year.
Cathy Belcher
Rantoul
Thanks to all who helped with fundraiser
To the editor:
Thank you, Rantoul.
On behalf of the crew of HMS Hotspur, a local chapter of The Royal Manticorn Navy, the official Honor Harring Fan Association, I would like to thank all the businesses and people who made the April 5 euchre night and silent auction fundraiser for the Rantoul Public Library a success.
Together, we raised $1885.99 for the library’s roof fund to help them pay back the $170,000 loan for their new roof.
I would like to thank the following for their donations to the event: Lindsey Lane Bridal, Thiel’s Consignments, Dunkin’ Donuts (Rantoul, IL), Jill’s Creative Expressions, Michael Flanagan, Debbie Fligor, Kylie Fugate, Jared Hahn, House of Flowers, Violet LaPine, Lynne Larkin, Friends of the Library, McDonald’s, Monical’s Pizza (Rantoul, IL), Elaine Oldham, Carol Penrod, Dairy Queen (Rantoul, IL), Dr. Doug and Carol Rokke, St. Malachy School, Farrell Trout, Family Video (Rantoul, IL), Bill Wagner, Walmart (Rantoul, IL), Kevin Walsh and Andy’s Woodshop.
I would also like to thank all the stores who allowed flyers to be hung up and WPXN, Paxton, radio and WCIA 3 for advertising the event.
Finally, thank you to the community as a whole and to everyone who participated in the event. Thank you all for supporting our local library.
Always with honor,
Diana Flanagan
HMS Hotspur
Rantoul