Claim of chicken-related mouse problems unfounded
To the editor:
In response to the “mouse problem” cited by the Belchers last week: 1) The straw, pine bedding and chicken feed are kept (per ordinance) in containers, meaning mice have no access to food or bedding. 2) The condition of baled straw is not in question, as any rational person would check for mice or other problems prior to purchasing said straw.
Regarding our personal chicken keeping, two people from the ordinance enforcement office stopped by and inspected our storage of the above items and found no problems, including no evidence of mice anywhere on our property. Also of note, if there were mice in or around our chicken coop (of which there is no evidence) the chickens would eat them; it’s what they do. Seriously, check out YouTube; it’s amazing.
I would suggest that anyone experiencing problems with mice in their homes should look to their own property for signs of ingress/egress and consider modifying their home to disallow mouse access rather than blaming their problems on their neighbors.
That being said, this complaint has nothing to do with chickens or mice and everything to do with neighbors who have been disrespectful to us since we moved in next door to them five years ago. I can agree to disagree with my neighbors’ politics, religion, lifestyle and what-have-you, but baseless accusations and ill-mannered behavior towards us will not be accepted.
If anyone has questions regarding chicken keeping in Rantoul, I suggest downloading the ordinance and license application form from the village website to see the requirements or talk to me on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/rantoulchickens/. I love talking to people about the health benefits and fun you can have raising chickens. They are hilarious, keep the bugs out of the garden and help make breakfast. It’s a win all around.
Rose and Dan Smith
Rantoul
Many made event a success
To the editor:
The Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County had a very successful Spring Fling fundraiser at the Rantoul VFW on Tuesday, April 30.
We would like to thank all the people who supported this effort in any way.
Thanks to the VFW, who allowed us to hold this event at their post. Thanks to John Coppess, Suzanne Warner and the Limping Cowboy Band for providing the entertainment for the evening.
The wine was excellent, the food was wonderful and the evening was perfect.
Thank you to all the board members and people who provided the silent auction items and helped with food, clean-up and set-up.
Thanks to all who came out and donated and to the people who donated but could not attend. We could not continue to do the work we do without the support of the wonderful people in Rantoul and the surrounding communities.
We provide assistance to around 1,700 people a month in northern Champaign County.
If you aren’t aware of our programs and what we do, stop by and see us at 520 E. Wabash Ave. We will be glad to give you a tour and talk to you about our agency. Once again, thanks to everyone for making this a successful event.
Terri Mickey
Rantoul