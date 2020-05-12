Americans deserve the proper response this crisis demands
To the editor:
In just the 44 days since I last wrote to the editor, the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States have multiplied from 100,000 to more than 1.3 million. The number of Americans killed has risen from a merely horrific 1,300 on March 27 to a staggering 81,000 dead by Mother’s Day.
The political pressure to lift restrictions on places of work, education and recreation has grown as President Trump encourages his more militant supporters to “liberate” states. The president has pursued this “jobs-before-lives” agenda even despite the fact that the restrictions have saved thousands of people and despite the strong likelihood that prematurely abandoning the restrictions will reignite the deadly spread and needlessly kill many thousands more.
Epidemiologists agree there is a way to reopen businesses, schools and parks relatively fast and with a high degree of safety — if only the president would institute a coherent national program of widespread testing, contact tracing, isolation and treatment. He has long had the power to make it happen.
As we pass 81,000 deaths, when can we expect that the president will stop preening before the cameras about his ratings, his personal grievances and the terrible press coverage one might expect when the United States loses more people in two months than in all the decades of the Vietnam War? The buck stopped on Truman’s desk. For Trump, crises are just things to blame on someone else. Americans deserve the response this crisis demands, not cheap assertions of great success while our government fails so many.
Chris Powers
Rantoul
Governor needs to stay home, get out of the way
To the editor:
Prominent Democrats have said for years “never let a crisis go to waste.”
Most Dems and the left-leaning news media look at the China virus as another weapon to attack our president. The left cares little about people’s lives, starting with the unborn.
Look at the abortion industry. That’s a real pandemic. These people would like our economy and everything Trump stands for to collapse until election day. Then Joe Biden would come to our rescue? May God help us!
On April 23 J.B. Pritzker announced an extension of the stay-at-home order for Illinois as well as mandatory face coverings in public on May 1. If this virus is so bad why wait a week? There’s a lot of things that don’t add up with this so-called pandemic.
Pritzker and company even tried to extort the American people for over 40 billion dollars, blaming Illinois financial woes on the virus. Poor Democrat management has Illinois looking like a ship of fools, which is a far bigger problem than this virus.
The governor’s job as performed is non essential, so he needs to go home, hide for a few months and peek out of his abode one day after the Nov. 3 election when Donald J. Trump will be re-elected for 4 more years!
Jim Ehmen
Paxton