Veterans memorial groundbreaking near
To the editor:
In the Press last week, Mr. Grovier questioned the status of the (veterans) memorial.
His family, as many others have, made an investment to help bring this to reality. After a few years of tough fund raising and a couple of set backs, we are hopefully approaching a ground breaking this year.
I do apologize to those who came on board in the beginning. It has taken longer than I had planned. Please understand that after construction is started there will still be a need to support it to completion.
I will be available to answer questions at the Historical Society Wednesday, April 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Thanks.
Jim Cheek
Rantoul
Runways would have to be upgraded to handle larger airplanes
To the editor:
In response to the 4-17-2019 article about “If You Build It They Will Come, I used to fly in and out of Chanute Air Force Base as a member of the Chanute AFB Aero Club back in the ‘70s, and my father worked out a Chanute.
Back when the obsolete B-36 bomber landed at Chanute, to be put on static display, its empty landing weight damaged the runway.
Chanute’s runways may not be strong enough for today’s heavy planes. Also, the length and widths may not accommodate the requirements of safety. I used Google Map to measure the runways currently at Chanute and distances for lengths of current taxi areas.
The tarmacks, ramp areas, taxiways and areas for ground maneuvers may need to be totally redone. Plus the runways, hangars, emergency-service vehicles (crash fire trucks) and fuel-storage facilities will not be cheap.
Would snow-removal equipment be needed just like at O’Hare for the runways, and would there have to be de-icing facilities for the planes? Pilots would need training for visual and instrument take offs and landing and would need air traffic controllers also.
What about the impact on the environment and the noise factors? I would suppose that the pilots will need night training for take offs and landings.
Is the idea to replace Savoy as the regional airport or just have a Chinese training school?
I am sure that the Federal Aviation Administration could give some free insight and information to the village prior to starting or spending any funds on this project. It seems there will be super costs involved as well a international political hurdles.
No 707s or 727s are currently known to be in commercial service at this time.
Chinese Proverb; Rotten Wood can not be carved.
Wayne Chumbley
San Diego, formerly of Rantoul
Don't expect workers to live on peanuts
To the editor:
So, small business owners don’t want to live on minimum wage, but expect their employees to do just that.
A three-bedroom rental can cost as much as $700 a month plus utilities. That doesn’t include clothes, a car, etc.
People with advanced college degrees are finding it more and more challenging to find employment in their fields. That excuse “starter jobs” is just that an excuse to ignore the real problem — a living wage.
When ALL business owners live on minimum wage, then I’ll sympathize with their plight, but not until then.
Kay Villarosa
Rantoul