Prostitutes,
thieves, even
murderers
are in heaven
To the editor:
Today’s seminaries train “open-minded” students on how to convince their open-minded congregations to be more open-minded. But the Holy Spirit was sent for an entirely different purpose, “He will convict (declare guilty) the world of sin, of righteousness and of judgment...” (John 16:8)
Verse 9 addresses the issue of sin, “Regarding sin, because they believe not on Me...”
God considers unbelief the most heinous offense. In heaven, there are prostitutes (Rahab), liars (Peter), thieves (Matthew) and murderers (David); but no unbelievers. Indeed, God has a remedy for every sin, except the sin of rejecting His remedy: Jesus Christ.
Verse 10: “In regard to righteousness, because I go to My Father...”
To enter the presence of God requires one to be holy ... as holy as God! Jesus Christ, the God-man, experienced the temptations, the greed, the hostility of this world and returned to His Holy Father, unblemished and undefiled. The Father raised Him and exalts Him on heaven’s throne as proof that Christ is holy. Even the “best” human being is not fit for heaven since there’s no one who’s perfectly righteous ... no, not one.
Verse 11: “Regarding judgment, because the prince of this world now stands condemned.”
Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday confirm that Satan and his world have been defeated. They now await the coming of Christ’s dreadful wrath.
John 16 reveals God’s plan: the Holy Spirit makes known to contrite sinners the eternal consequence of their behavior; they believe that Christ has endured the required punishment on their behalf; they cast their sins upon their risen Savior; God imputes to them His righteousness and, because of their faith, counts them blameless; upon arrival in heaven, He brings about their complete and perfect sanctification.
An Easter question from Hebrews 2:3, “How will we escape if we neglect so great a salvation?”
Don Early
Rantoul
Thanks for
support for
ill girl
To the editor:
Dear Mr. R. Bennett of Texas,
On behalf of First Baptist Church Rantoul, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support of my fundraising for a sweet girl who’s fighting cancer, Jera Sotero.
Your very generous donation over these past few months had surely helped her and her family in this trying time.
We thank you for giving and bringing hope, faith, love and prayers to the Sotero family.
Most sincerely,
Noel G. Ledesma
Rantoul