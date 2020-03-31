To the editor:
I rushed to the door today to thank my garbage man for staying on the job. He appreciated it.
I left a note on my box for the mail carrier to thank them for staying on the job and to tell them “Stay SAFE!!”
From sanitation workers and letter carriers to grocery clerks, stockers, electric linemen, government officials and staff, food producers, truck drivers, journalists, water and sewer technicians, and all the men and women who literally keep civilization intact while it idles, THANK YOU.
Most of all, thanks to the doctors, nurses, med techs, paramedics, lab techs and police who put themselves between us and the virus that causes COVID-19. As I write, more than 100,000 Americans are ill and over 1,300 have died. It will get much worse before it gets better.
God bless all the angels among us.
Chris Powers
Rantoul