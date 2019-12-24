To the editor:
The Historic Society board wishes to recognize Eldon Quick for his untold hours of volunteer work at the museum.
Eldon has been a very long-time member that has shared his many talents building and repairing needed projects both inside and out.
A great number of these projects were at his own expense, which was a sizeable amount. Eldon has helped immensely to bring the Society to a new level. Our gratitude for his willingness to always be available is unending.
We want to acknowledge Eldon as a strong member, volunteer and our good friend.
Thank you, Eldon.
Kaye Heath, Steve Douglas and Jim Cheek
On behalf of the Rantoul Historical Society Board