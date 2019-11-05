To the editor:
This is just a simple question. Not wanting to ruffle anyone’s feathers, but reading the Rantoul Press I see on the front page an article indicating that Rantoul would contribute $100,000 towards the expansion of the Forum.
For years Rantoul has tried to build a veterans memorial wall like so many other small towns honor. I realize most of the money raised for the memorial has been through the sale of bricks and contributions.
I have bought two bricks, one for my husband who is a Marine Corps Desert Storm vet and one for my dad, a World War II vet.
Since the memorial wall has been on the table for quite some time, it seems appropriate if Rantoul has $100,000 to contribute to the Forum that we could allocate some of the $100,000 to the wall and fundraiser for the balance for the Forum.
Would eventually like to see that veteran’s memorial wall and my two bricks on it in my lifetime.
J A Miller
Rantoul