To the editor:
I’d like to thank everyone who attended the town hall meeting I recently hosted in Rantoul.
We had a fantastic turnout. We discussed everything from capping insulin costs to strengthening coal ash pollution protections.
My role in Springfield is to represent you, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I appreciated your thoughtful questions, and I sincerely hope that you always reach out if there’s ever any concerns over legislation being considered in Springfield.
We may not agree on everything, but I will always listen and have an answer.
It is through this total commitment of the entire community that we can truly make positive differences in Rantoul and in the state.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions or thoughts on how we can improve our community. You can always reach me at 217-355-5252 or SenatorBennett.com.
State Sen. Scott Bennett
Champaign