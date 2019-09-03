To the editor:
Here is an update on the benefit cruise held Aug. 24 by Just An Angel to raise funds for 7-year-old Macie Marie Meier, who recently had a heart transplant.
We would like to thank God for a nice day, and our thanks goes to all of the businesses in Paxton and the surrounding communities and to the American Legion Riders motorcycle club, Stonecold motorcycle club, Trendsetter DJ Robert Gene Severins and Murdock’s Bar in Loda for letting us host the benefit.
Thanks to everyone for your support and generous donations and for helping us with everything. We could have not done it without all of you.
Now for the people who took back their donations from Macie, shame on you. Just An Angel is here to help sick kids, and we’ll always do what we can because we have a heart. And no one will ever stop us from doing what we love to do.
The mother has requested that Just An Angel open a savings account for Macie at the Busey Bank in Paxton to collect money to be used to get her an alert medical dog, so if anyone would like to make a donation you can do so. The account is under the name “Heart Strong Macie Marie Benefit,” and it is overseen by Just An Angel.
Thank you all again for your love and support.
DALE PULS
Just An Angel
Paxton