To the editor:
Given the White House-supplied Trump promotional piece on last week’s front page, I can’t wait for the next front page to ignore the president’s pardon of Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor and felon who most GOP Illinois congressmen, including our own, advised him not to pardon.
The other well-connected grifters Trump commuted also are of a piece with his politicization of our judicial system for his personal ends.
Congratulations, Trump supporters. Caligula lives.
Christopher Powers
Rantoul