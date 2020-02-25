To the editor
The following is an open letter to Sara Parkerson, administrative assistant/athletic director at Potomac Grade School.
To the editor:
On behalf of Meridian High School, I wanted to send you a note in regards to this past weekend’s boys IESA 8A state basketball tournament.
While I know the outcome of the game was not what the players, coaches and fans of Potomac had hoped, the sportsmanship and quality your group displayed was a victory in its own right. First, let me say the players and coaches were outstanding in how they conducted themselves on the court.
Your boys showed great sportsmanship and carried themselves as gentlemen throughout. Too many times, it seems easy for a student-athlete to lose control of themselves when things are not going as hoped.
However, your players did great, and your coaches continued to coach and encourage them throughout. Much to the same degree, your fans were outstanding. They cheered for their boys but, more impressively, also for those of Pontiac St. Mary’s.
After the game, your fans helped clean up their bleacher area and waited for the Potomac boys to emerge from the locker room. There were no excuses, only congratulations and an outpouring of pride in a group of young men who undoubtedly had a memorable season.
I just wanted to pass this along to you as we do not always get to hear all of the nice things about our students, coaches and fans. Please feel free to share.
Eric Hurelbrink, principal/athletic director
Meridian High School
Macon