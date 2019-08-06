The editorial cartoon in the July 24 edition of the Rantoul Press makes fun of the myth that Area 51 harbors intergalactic spacecraft and aliens.
While we can debate the existence of aliens, the reality is that Area 51 is our nation’s foremost aircraft research test site. Area 51 is located deep within the Nevada Test Site. It is over an hour’s drive on very dangerous roads from the nearest access point.
The entire Nevada Test Site is a dangerous complex of adjoining test areas. While I served on active duty as the U.S. Army Depleted Project director from 1994-1995, I planned and completed extremely dangerous research with explosives and radioactive materials in Area 25 to write AR 700-48, DA Pam 700-48 and modify TB 9-1300-278.
I pushed some of my junk into Area 25 tunnels and too much I left right where I blew it up because there were no other viable options. We always voluntarily wore personal protective clothing that proved of little value.
Area 25 remains toxic to this day as do most other test sites. Please remember this where we conducted above-ground and below-ground nuclear weapon detonations and where weapons and byproducts are stored. Consequently, the entire Nevada Test Site is a secure facility where entry is prohibited to include by the use of deadly force. It is not a place to play stupid games.
Doug Rokke
Rural Thomasboro