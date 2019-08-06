Re: Scott Reeder’s article about Barack Obama being born in the United States, July 24, 2019, issue —
In the fall of 2009, Alan Keyes was in a debate for the Illinois Senate seat with Obama. Keyes faulted Obama for not being a natural-born citizen. Obama replied, “So what? I’m running for Illinois senator, not the presidency.”
Also, Obama was putting out in 2004 that he was born in Kenya, thus making him an illegitimate president. Therefore, the voters voted twice to put this unqualified person into the Oval Office.
Obama’s grandmother in Kenya said he was born in Kenya. There are a lot of mysteries surrounding Obama (such as) his attending universities where fellow students don’t remember him.
Just who are the people who opened doors for Obama? This is the question people should be asking. Who provided the money for all of this? Many questions need to answered.
Some of the above was taken from the January 2010 issue of Newsweek Magazine. Please replace Scott Reeder with someone more credible.
John McNeely
Armstrong