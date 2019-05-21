To the editor:
Another summer with the noise of revving engines from our local dirt bike track.
A problem near my neighborhood on Briarcliff Drive is the current use of dirt bikes and the continuous noise created by them. Everyday all day, with no respect or regard to the neighbors that have to listen to this noise.
Long gone are peaceful cookouts or a quiet drink in one’s own back yard or even having your windows open for a breeze. I was told that not much can be done since it’s private property, but the noise created from these dirt bikes spills over into my neighborhood.
It was suggested just keep calling the police and they will ask them to tone it down or stop till next time. Is this really an answer or solution to tie our local police up with noise complaints every day?
Jackie Miller
Rantoul