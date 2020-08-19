To the editor:
Attention to all you kids returning to school in the near future. We as the Rantoul community adults wanted to thank you for being so strong these last few months. We know you miss your friends and teachers, but now it is time to return to school to continue your education and be with your friends.
Remember, the Rantoul community members love and support you in everything you do to better yourself. Listen to your teachers and respect them. Help your fellow students, support wearing your mask and social distancing yourself.
Please check both ways before crossing the street, going/returning to school
Signed by the people that love you.
Kenneth Butler
Rantoul