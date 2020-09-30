To the editor:
It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the impending closure of the Rantoul Press. The Press has been a mainstay of the community since the turn of the century.
The archives at the Rantoul Historical Society has been complimented with past issues dating back to 1913. The original press and typeset along with other articles from the Press that survived the Great Fire of 1901 are also on display at the museum. The past 20 years has cultivated a strong bond between the Press and your Society through the continued efforts of Mr. Dave Hinton.
Dave has become a personal friend as well as being the editor of our hometown paper. His many years of dedicated reporting of people, events and photographs have created priceless treasures to our holdings for future generations to peruse and become educated to local history.
For the past several years, “ Historically Speaking” has debuted as a weekly feature that helped generate and promote interest for the museum.
Our staff and myself wish to thank Dave for his professionalism and many kindnesses extended to make us a better organization. Be well, our friend, and continue your good works.
Jim Cheek, president
Rantoul Historical Society