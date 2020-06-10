To the editor:
I have a request for the leaders, elected or appointed, public or private, who serve the people of Rantoul.
Last week, Jarrod Parker, a black Baptist pastor in North Omaha, Neb., walked out of a meeting with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts in which they were discussing the killing of a black protester a couple of days earlier. Parker said in a video he made afterward that he walked out of the meeting because Ricketts had addressed the group of black pastors and black leaders as “you people.” (Audio of the meeting that was leaked later appears to show that the governor said “you guys,” rather than “you people.”)
The governor apologized. Parker accepted the apology.
The point is that when leaders see “my people” and “you people” then WE, all of us, have a problem.
I am asking Rantoul’s leaders to ask themselves this question. When you look in the faces of the people of color whom you serve, do you see “my people” or do you see “you people”?
Debra Rawlings, Rantoul