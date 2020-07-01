To the editor:
I love God, my family, my church, my village, my state and my country. I despise racism … the belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.
Modern-day racism is a result of the erroneous teaching of Darwinian biological evolution. Mankind was made in the “image of God” (Genesis 1:26) and are of one blood (Acts 17:26). People ought to be considered by the content of their character and not the color of their skin, as the Baptist preacher, Dr. Martin Luther King said.
Our American heritage has sins, because it has people. Slavery was a terrible sin, and was a scourge on previous generations. Abortion is a terrible scourge on our nation in this generation. Many of our social problems are a result of the systematic breakdown of basic morals (marriage before sex, work-ethic, etc.) and the traditional family. Children develop and function better with married parents.
The evil behavior of the rioters that we have seen on TV was spoken of by the Jesus Christ in John 3:19b, “…men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.” The protests often became violent after dark. Also in John 10:10, “The thief (devil) cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy; I (Jesus) am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”
I would like to encourage Americans to return to God and for Christians to return to church. Christians are told to “let their light shine”. Proverbs 14:34 says, “Righteousness exalteth a nation; but sin is a reproach to any people.” Let’s each determine to be part of the solution, live a righteous life.
Mark Wilkerson
Rantoul