To the editor:
On Oct. 11, 1798, John Adams wrote to the Massachusetts Militia: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Today, our libertine culture has disengaged from morality and, as Adams warned, America’s founding principles are besieged.
The one-man/one-woman union is God’s gift; but the city of Somerville, in that very same Massachusetts, has granted “polyamorous” unions of three or more individuals the same rights as married couples. Some observers expect the incestuous marriage of siblings and parent/child marriage will be sanctioned, too.
More news: Politicians pledge civil rights prosecution against Christians, age verification halted on online pornography sites, conservative speaker attacked while police watch, armed children terrorize Chicago suburb, governor prohibits life-saving surgeriesm but abortion clinics remain open, single drug bust seizes enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people, Disney-owned companies launch radical LGBTQ agenda ….
Psalm 2 foretells this growing hatred of God, and it foretells what happens when God’s patience runs out. That time is called “The Great Tribulation”: a time such as the world has never seen.
Plagues, war and climatic disasters kill half its population, and the carnage ends with a spectacular finale. The skies “roll up like a scroll” — like a worn-out roller shade which clatters to the top of the window. Earth and sky are pitch black and then Christ returns “in power and great glory,” and every eye will see Him: not as Savior, but Judge.
Fake News claims that those who believe that all lives matter are guilty of the No. 1 “thoughtcrime.” But even Christian preschoolers know better: “Red, brown, yellow, black, and white: they’re all precious in His sight.” God’s good news is that all lives do matter, and whoever trusts in His Son will escape His coming wrath.
Don Early
Rantoul