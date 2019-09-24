Sir Edward Baldwin Malet was one of Queen Victoria’s most trusted diplomats, representing Great Britain in China, Greece, the Ottoman Empire, Belgium, Germany and Egypt. In his book, “Shifting Scenes,” he tells some of the experiences he had during his career, one of which involved a private incident that occurred in Milan, Italy.
Having arrived at his hotel, he dropped off his suitcase in his room, left some money lying on the dresser, locked the door, took the key and went out to see the town. I’ll let Malet tell what happened upon his return.
“When I came back, an aged and shriveled housemaid followed me into my room. She was wringing her hands. ‘Ah, mio signore!’ cried she, going up to the dressing table and opening a little drawer, ‘is this yours?’ In the drawer lay 10 or a dozen gold pieces. ‘Yes,’ I said, ‘they are mine.’ ‘Ah, signore, how could you do it? How could you leave this money about? It was all lying on the table.’ ‘Why, I locked my door. I knew it was safe.’ ‘No,’ she cried, ‘it was not safe! It was cruel to put such temptation in my way!’
She sank upon a chair and burst into tears. ‘Think of me, signore. I am very poor. I have six children to keep and a husband who can do no work. The money would make me rich, and you leave it on the table, the gold pieces all loose to dazzle my eyes and to put the devil into my heart! Through your thoughtlessness I might go to jail, my children might starve, my husband die. Ah, signore mio, never do it again! Think of the poor. Be merciful to us. Do not put temptation in our way!’”
On more than one occasion, I’ve left money lying out and about in a hotel room without once thinking about the temptation I might be creating. The real danger was never that my money might be stolen (I’ve never left that much lying about), but that my thoughtlessness might rouse some poor, desperate soul to steal.
How much misery has there been in this world because thoughtlessness put the devil into someone’s heart by placing before them a strain greater than they could bear?
Somewhere in the book of Hebrews it says we are to consider one another. The Greek word translated consider means to consider attentively, to observe fully, to fix one’s eyes or mind upon; it implies a degree of precognition, attentiveness and heedfulness that avoids thoughtlessness as best we can.
I’ll try to do a better job of being aware of how my seemingly benign actions (like leaving money out in a hotel room) might negatively impact someone else. People have it hard enough as it is; they don’t need my thoughtlessness making it harder for them.
For surely, thoughtfulness is part and parcel of what it means to be our brother’s keeper.
Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher. His radio show script, “The Goblins and the Gravedigger,” was recently named Best Script by the California International Shorts Festival.”