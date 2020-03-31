The words of the following passage ring loudly for this present year. They are spoken from of a man who wonders why so much destruction. But the prophet recalls something to mind, and therefore has hope:
22 Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed,
Because His compassions fail not.
23 They are new every morning;
Great is Your faithfulness.
24 “The Lord is my portion,” says my soul,
“Therefore I hope in Him!” (From Lamentations 3).
The COVID-19 crisis has impressed upon me this realization: what if I God allowed things like this to happen every day? There is nothing to stop things like pandemics, other forms of mass destruction — earthquakes, tsunamis, wildfires, tornadoes and hurricanes — other than God’s mercy. The prophet continues his meditation:
For the Lord will not cast off forever.
32 Though He causes grief,
Yet He will show compassion
According to the multitude of His mercies.
33 For He does not afflict willingly,
Nor grieve the children of men.
34 To crush under one’s feet
All the prisoners of the earth,
35 To turn aside the justice due a man
Before the face of the Most High,
36 Or subvert a man in his cause —
The Lord does not approve.
37 Who is he who speaks and it comes to pass,
When the Lord has not commanded it?
38 Is it not from the mouth of the Most High
That woe and well-being proceed?
39 Why should a living man complain,
A man for the punishment of his sins?
40 Let us search out and examine our ways,
And turn back to the Lord;
41 Let us lift our hearts and hands
To God in heaven.
When bad things happen, we as Christians often turn to God and ask, “Why?” When something affects an entire planet, it is only wise to turn to the Creator and ponder what it is that He has allowed to transpire.
Everything done on our earth is not God’s fault; this is true. However, it is God’s world, and His will is done on earth as it is in heaven. All in good time, Jesus will come back to earth to rule and set aside every evil thing, including death. In other words, in God’s earth, He has an antidote for evil, but all in His timing.
I have heard the question being asked, is the world coming to an end? Rest assured, what is happening now in our world due to COVID-19 will not be the end of time. The world will not just spin out of control. There is a God in heaven Who is watching all of this, and we can yet be thankful to His continued protection on this earth. Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ, puts it this way:
24 The God Who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples made by human hands. 25 Nor is He served by human hands, as if He needed anything, because He Himself gives all men life and breath and everything else. 26 From one man He made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and He determined their appointed times and the boundaries of their lands.
27 God intended that they would seek Him and perhaps reach out for Him and find Him, though He is not far from each one of us. 28 For in Him we live and move and have our being (From Acts 17).
What makes God decide to grace the day each morning with the sun, and breathe life into our beings? The reality of this life is that every day is a gift, as my sister puts it, “We are not our own idea.”
Jesus created all of this, all of us … and it’s because of His mercy we have survived this far. He has brought us through this far, and he will bring us through COVID-19. Look up, my brothers and sisters; look around us; seize the opportunity to learn, to listen, to get yet even closer to God, to love and impact each other’s lives, our homes, our loved ones and our neighbors.
