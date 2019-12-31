Ever wanted to see life from the eyes of someone else? The main joy of reading biographies, novels, etc., for me, is the ability to walk along somebody else’s journey of life.
Sometimes the experiences birth within me courage to fight the unknown challenges in my life with the known victories in theirs.
One of my favorite books of all time, hands down, is “The Hiding Place.” Within the chapters of this book, Corrie Ten Boom shares the golden truth she found while being imprisoned in Nazi concentration camps.
Referring to God she says, “No pit is so deep that He is not deeper still.” No matter how fearsome her captives were, no matter how godless her fellow-prisoners behaved, she remarked on how God’s word and providence shined and sustained her and many others throughout the earth-shattering experience.
Sometimes, having the opportunity to witness someone else’s life enlists a curiosity within you to make a difference in the world through your life.
I recently watched the movie, “Harriet.” This movie unfolded an historical account of a true heroine, Harriet Tubman. She rescued more than 100 souls from the tortures of slavery. I remember leaving the theater being amazed that one life could affect so much, and even more so, how much a selfless life could greatly impact humanity.
I wondered that if the opportunities I encounter in the world today to help someone, if I carried with me as much care, leaving comfort and mediocracy behind me, in what ways would my life also benefit humanity?
Yet, some lives I come across are so mysterious I don’t even know what to say or what to think, such as growing up with parents whose primary language is American Sign Language.
I asked my co-worker if I could interview her about the experience, and she happily agreed. What would I ask her? What would you ask her?
Like the author of a book I once read, “A Man Without Words.” I was shocked to discover that the man in the true-story had discovered the Gospel of Christ — the meaning of the cross of Christ — without being able to communicate in any known language. Not just because he was deaf, but because he was not taught sign-language either.
It’s fascinating to me how one could interact in a world where two realities exist. In one reality my co-worker recognizes that someone is laughing because they hear that person laugh, and in the other reality, when my co-worker laughs with her parents, she understands that they may only perceive her laughter by her facial expression, or perhaps, her body movement.
Are you as curious as I am to know more about other forms of communication? If so, just email me with some questions you have so I can use them if and when I interview my co-worker. I believe we might discover something very precious.
Quote for the month: “No pit is so deep that He is not deeper still; with Jesus even in our darkest moments, the best remains and the very best is yet to be.” (Corrie Ten Boom -Good Reads)
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at apreciouschild2@gmail.com