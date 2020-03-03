Two months ago, I shared with you my hopes of interviewing my co-worker about her experience growing up with parents who use sign language. Without further ado, here is the interview:
1. How did your parents meet?
They met at a bowling alley where groups of deaf people went to hang out. My dad took my mom’s shoes and refused to give them back unless she gave him a kiss on his cheek. Of course, when she went to kiss him on the cheek, he moved his face to actually get their first kiss. He obviously thought she was cute. They didn’t start dating right then but a year or two later.
2. Is there a social setting within the community for people who sign?
Yes, there are usually meetings at PACE in Urbana (IL) that are held by the deaf community. They discuss get-togethers they can have to help raise money for the deaf community. For example, annually they will have a bowling party for Valentine’s Day, an Easter Egg Hunt, and a picnic at the Lake of the Woods.
3. Do your parents appreciate events where there are sign language interpreters?
Most definitely, there are very few events that have interpreters unless it is planned ahead that there will be a group of deaf people there. They like to understand what is going on if there’s a lot of talking involved.
4. Over the years, people who use sign language as a primary form of communication because of a hearing-impairment have been addressed with various titles, e.g., having a hearing-impairment, deaf—what is a term, if any, that you would encourage?
I would encourage either hearing-impaired or deaf. Definitely not use the old saying, “deaf, dumb, and blind.”
5. With your ability to sign and speak, how does/does it affect your communication style with others?
I think because my parents are deaf, I am used to and need to have face to face conversations with eye contact just because I am used to it.
6. How does intonations work, showing exaggeration, jokes, etc. (without tone or voice inflection)?
With large hand/arm movements and more facial expressions. As you might have noticed with being around me, I tend to be more animated and use my hands a lot when I talk.
7. Is there a quick way to let someone know you can sign?
If I happen to bump into someone who I think is deaf, I usually ask them in sign language if they are deaf and then if they say “Yes,” I tell them immediately my parents are deaf, and I know sign.
8. What can verbal speakers do to communicate better with people who sign—polite gestures, resources, etc.?
Face to face conversation with clear lip sight with pronounced words, try not to move your head around a lot or look the other way. Sometimes if you have a thick mustache covering your lips or very small movement with your lips when talking, it can be hard for them to read your lips. It is helpful to make some hand gestures like pointing at something when you are trying to talk to them.
9. What would be the one thing you value most to be able to communicate with your parents?
Being able to say I am bi-lingual and not having to take classes for to learn sign language. I also value their eyes a lot! With them not being able to hear, I appreciate they are able to use their eyes to see their children, grandchildren, etc. I did know a lady who was deaf and blind; she communicated in a similar but different way, but was just like everyone else.
10. Could you play music as loud as you wanted growing up?
Yes, I could. Both of my parents appreciate the bass of music and had tended to ask, sometimes, to play something to be able to feel the music. I remember one of my parents when they were in school, the teacher would play the piano and the deaf students had to place their hand on the piano to feel the vibrations.
11. How did you learn sign language?
From my parents—I learned it before I started speaking, came naturally, I guess, because it was normal in our household. My dad went to the Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf (KG-12 grade); they primarily used sign language and lived in a dorm there. My mom was mainstreamed, which means she was deaf and went to the normal public school. She had one or two other deaf children in her class. She would travel everyday all the way from Mattoon to go to school in Champaign. Her school assisted her with sign language but it was mainly lip reading which she is wonderful at!
12. Is there a special memory about communicating specifically in sign language with your parents or others?
I guess it would have to be being able to communicate with each other in public and no one could understand what we were saying. I remember going out to eat, etc. when I was younger, a lot of people who sat around us would say, “Look at them using their hands to talk” or something like that and just assume I was deaf too. If they were to say something not very nice, I would just look at them . . . It made me learn that not everyone has had interactions with deaf people and sometimes didn’t understand what was going on. I think that it is more common to see deaf people around now than it was a long time ago.
Both of my parents have hearing parents: my mom has a hard-of-hearing sister and a hearing brother; my dad has a hearing brother. A lot of people have asked my whole life, “What is it like to have deaf parents?” I always reply “Normal . . . What is it like having hearing parents?”
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at apreciouschild2@gmail.com