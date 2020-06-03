One day, I was traveling up north towards Chicagoland for a funeral. It was in the evening, and I had to leave straight from work.
The weather looked terrible. I was driving by myself. I kept looking at how close the clouds were to me. I was driving through the center of it all. If it hadn’t been for my best friend’s mom’s funeral, I would have driven straight home. A scary feeling came over me as I passed up the exit towards home — past the point of no return.
Not only was it my best friend’s mom, it was also my mentor’s mom. He had been someone I looked up to throughout the years.
When my mom had a stroke years before, I called him, and he came to the hospital to visit her. I decided to keep driving.
Then the heavy rains hit.
I had driven through bad weather before; but this time I was actually afraid. (My brother called me while I was driving and informed me of the tornado alerts I had not been aware of.)
I cried out to God to stop the storm for me like He did one day for His disciples while they struggled inside their boat.
Jesus had said, “Peace, be still” (Mark 4:35-41). He wanted his disciples to demonstrate faith in Him. So I believed he could calm the storm for me too.
I am not lying when I tell you, before I knew it, in five minutes or less, the weather let up and a rainbow appeared in the sky. I started to rejoice in God that He was actually hearing my prayer and calmed the storm on my behalf.
A rainbow? Look at God! It may have been His mercy to others too, but I know He showed me mercy that day. God is a very present help in time of trouble.
Often, I need to be reminded that God sees me. The worries of the day distract me from reveling in and casting myself upon this truth. When God speaks to you, comes and meets you in your moment of complete helplessness, that is a joy incomparable.
Many of us are going through our own individual storms —things that perhaps we ourselves only know the entire story. But even in the midst of these storms, there is a God who sees us, a God who will carry us through the storm.
We can demonstrate our faith in God when we believe He is present to hear our call and answer us with innumerous blessings that haven’t even been revealed yet.
We can demonstrate our faith in Him when we believe that He can heal that very hurt, solve that specific problem and carry us through the terrible storm.
I want to declare today from within my very soul that God has met me like no other one can, time after time, over and over again. As the songwriter said, “Why not trust God again?”
