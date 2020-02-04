Not long after the holidays are past — Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and even their close relative, New Year’s Day, heart-shaped balloons, giant Tedd bears and limitless boxes of chocolate crowd the shelves at Wal-Mart — you guessed it: St. Valentine’s Day!
Though St. Valentine’s Day is not recognized as a national holiday in the U.S. or anywhere else for that matter (Wikipedia), as my sister puts it, “It’s a day to celebrate love.”
That being said, it’s OK if you don’t have a romantic evening to look forward to. Even when I am not in love, I love the season of St. Valentine’s Day.
Why? Because love should be celebrated, and that’s the bottom line.
So, to everybody, singles, married, in-love or out-of-love, when you walk past the flower-stand on St. Valentine’s Day and it’s almost empty, may the thought of somebody’s love being appreciated put a smile on your face.
Quote of the month: Love is something if you give it away, you end up having more (unknown).
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at apreciouschild2@gmail.com