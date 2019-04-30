So, am I the person I thought I would be? I posed this question in the April column. Forgive me, I didn’t fully answer it. But I don’t believe I can answer this question in its entirety at the present moment.
Can we really answer something definitively while it is transpiring, changing and developing? Why even pose this question? It is a rational question to ask oneself because we imagine ourselves as being something or other at some point in life if only just for time’s sake—getting older.
To compare our lives to what we had imagined at an earlier time can be beneficial; it can remind us of hopes, dreams and visions that we were once engaged to. As we grow older, it is logical to think we don’t have as much time to pursue or fulfill our dreams and make new goals. But if we don’t know the future, how can we know how much time we really have?
If children can dream, so can we. Life is not a matter of how long we have to do such and such. What matters is what we do with the time we have been given. Jesus made the world in seven days, and He is the same God that says, “All things are possible to him who believes.”
Remembering our dreams and goals and carrying that hope within us propels us and gives us motivation for the choices we make today. The challenge is to not let our present circumstances dictate our dreams. One day, I was conversing with a friend about how unfortunate it was that while I took years hesitating and being unmotivated in regards to furthering my education after undergrad, I could have started and completed my master’s degree in the same amount of time.
My friend made me think twice with a heartfelt rebuttal: “No, you shouldn’t think of it like that. You can still earn your master’s degree.”
Sometimes we foster the mindset that if you don’t start early, or when everyone else does, (as is the case for me) we don’t get to win the race. How untrue. King Solomon says:
“…I saw that under the sun the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, nor bread to the wise, nor riches to the intelligent, nor favor to those with knowledge, but time and chance happen to them all” (Ecclesiastes 9:11).
There may be more waiting on us than we can fathom. We need hope to inspire us to dutifully wait for our time. Fast forward a few years…and my friend was right. I gained a master’s degree in 20 months, and it felt more like two. There were other factors that influenced my decision to go back to school, but it started with a nudge at the heart, a little seed of hope that grew into a new and fulfilled dream.
So you wanted to be a tap-dancer when you were younger? Who says you can’t go to Amazon.com, buy those $22.50 tap dancing shoes (that’s about as much as mine cost); and find a youtuber who will show you the techniques from beginner to pro?
I have been dumbfounded upon realizing that God has been answering my long-lost dreams, prayers and heart-felt desires that even I had forgotten about.Go ahead; tap that song; reawaken the rhythm in your feet and you’ll find that life is so much more rewarding when we nurture our dreams and goals with hope.
As to the question, am I who I thought I would be? I have a lifetime to answer that.
Quote of the Month: “Does the person sitting next to you know that you care?” –Habeeb Habeeb
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at precious.angelkelly@aol.com